REGENXBIO’s (RGNX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RGNX. William Blair reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $765.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $25.32.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,851 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in REGENXBIO by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in REGENXBIO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in REGENXBIO by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

