Dutch Bros’ (BROS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dutch Bros from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.88.

BROS opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.41. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,291,591.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,773,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,901,724 shares of company stock valued at $56,459,948 over the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

