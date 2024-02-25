Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of CLH opened at $184.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $189.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 93,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

