DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.64.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get DexCom alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average is $108.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,874 shares of company stock worth $7,208,189. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its position in DexCom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 38,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,129,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $4,997,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.