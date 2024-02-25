Guggenheim Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $32.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Shares of S opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.70. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,679 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 151,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 151,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 21,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $492,092.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,409,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,171,711 shares of company stock valued at $27,807,497. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

