SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $28.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Shares of S opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.70.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,416,896.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,519 shares in the company, valued at $9,750,839.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,416,896.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,519 shares in the company, valued at $9,750,839.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,171,711 shares of company stock valued at $27,807,497. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,464,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,868,000 after purchasing an additional 482,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,148,000 after buying an additional 1,875,084 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $171,765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,642,000 after buying an additional 162,846 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

