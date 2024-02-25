Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

PBA stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

