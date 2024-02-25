UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $137.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.41. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.