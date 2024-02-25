StockNews.com Upgrades Delek US (NYSE:DK) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.78.

NYSE DK opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.34. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Delek US by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Delek US by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

