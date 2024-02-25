National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NBHC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Bank has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,537,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in National Bank by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 298,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Bank by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 1,015.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 214,174 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

