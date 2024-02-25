Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0 %

FATH stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

