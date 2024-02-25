AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives $22.50 Average PT from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.90. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

