Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Koss alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KOSS

Koss Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of -0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Koss has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koss

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.