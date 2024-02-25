aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

LIFE stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $111.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 55.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

