TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$181.00.

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFI International

TFI International Stock Performance

In other TFI International news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$868,996.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. Also, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total value of C$138,780.24. In the last three months, insiders acquired 68,471 shares of company stock worth $13,116,112 and sold 5,588 shares worth $1,007,923. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$200.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$181.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$137.36 and a 52-week high of C$200.98.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

