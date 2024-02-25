Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.90.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $19.49 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

