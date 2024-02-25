Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $42.98.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,978,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,688,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,978,000 after acquiring an additional 485,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,324,000 after acquiring an additional 208,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,500 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

