Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Centene alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Centene

Insider Activity at Centene

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $80.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78. Centene has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Get Free Report

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.