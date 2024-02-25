Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $337.00.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $416.07 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $252.17 and a 1 year high of $417.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.62 and its 200 day moving average is $334.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,620,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,472,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 228,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,213,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

