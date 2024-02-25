Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,792,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after acquiring an additional 99,251 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,417,000 after acquiring an additional 113,012 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $303.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $189.30 and a fifty-two week high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.