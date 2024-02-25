Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Price Performance

XRX opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. Xerox has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

