Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Enviva stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Enviva has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enviva by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,614 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40,091 shares during the period. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

