Analysts Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Target Price at $668.30

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $668.30.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total value of $6,786,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,011,616.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,423 shares of company stock valued at $103,012,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $721.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $761.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $641.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

