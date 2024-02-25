Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $8.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 28,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Transocean by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 638,605 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $435,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,956 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 996,987 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 717,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 292,819 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. Transocean has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.80.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

