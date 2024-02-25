Brokerages Set First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $32,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,201.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,201.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $69,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,022,710 shares of company stock worth $32,756,099. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth about $54,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 654,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 107,283 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.89. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.81%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

