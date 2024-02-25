Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) versus Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) and Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Genmab A/S and Earth Science Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 26.50% 18.06% 16.13% Earth Science Tech 5.53% 19.89% 11.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genmab A/S and Earth Science Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S $16.47 billion 1.17 $631.91 million $0.96 30.38 Earth Science Tech $50,000.00 477.55 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Earth Science Tech.

Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earth Science Tech has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Earth Science Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genmab A/S and Earth Science Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 3 2 8 0 2.38 Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genmab A/S currently has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.32%. Given Genmab A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genmab A/S is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Earth Science Tech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and DuoHexaBody-CD37 for treating hematological malignancies. The company also develops Teclistamab, which is in Phase 2 trial for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with CureVac AG for the research and development of differentiated mRNA-based antibody products; argenx to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology; and AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab, as well as collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, Novo Nordisk A/S, BliNK Biomedical SAS, and Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc. focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in March 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

