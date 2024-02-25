Analyzing Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) and Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Alvotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Alvotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $560,000.00 10.42 -$10.21 million N/A N/A Alvotech $85.02 million N/A -$513.58 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alvotech.

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvotech has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Alvotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Alvotech 0 2 1 0 2.33

Alvotech has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential downside of 27.22%. Given Alvotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alvotech is more favorable than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Alvotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -2,021.31% -302.61% -144.74% Alvotech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alvotech beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including HIV preventative therapeutic and a contraceptive from a single ProNeura implant for women and adolescent girls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Alvotech

(Get Free Report)

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. It also offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an immunology product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an oncology product. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.