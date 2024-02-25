Contrasting DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Free Report) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DHC Acquisition and OneSpan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHC Acquisition N/A N/A $7.21 million N/A N/A OneSpan $219.01 million 1.72 -$14.43 million ($0.83) -11.40

DHC Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneSpan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

38.0% of DHC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of DHC Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of OneSpan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

DHC Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpan has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DHC Acquisition and OneSpan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A OneSpan 0 1 0 0 2.00

OneSpan has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.85%. Given OneSpan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OneSpan is more favorable than DHC Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares DHC Acquisition and OneSpan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHC Acquisition N/A -19.90% 3.04% OneSpan -14.57% -8.96% -5.57%

Summary

OneSpan beats DHC Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors. DHC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas. DHC Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of DHC Sponsor, LLC.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services. It also provides Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit that protect mobile transactions; Digipass Authenticators, consisting of a wide variety of authentication devices; and authentication servers that provides a range of strong authentication utilities and solutions designed to allow organizations to securely authenticate users and transactions. In addition, it offers Virtual Room, a purpose-built, high-assurance solution that blends the simplicity of a consumer video collaboration app with high-assurance identity and authentication security; OneSpan Notary; and Digipass CX, a cloud-connected high-assurance identity verification and authentication devices. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

