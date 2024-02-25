Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their peer perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC cut Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $121.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after buying an additional 475,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after purchasing an additional 238,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,973,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,891,000 after buying an additional 217,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

