Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered Repare Therapeutics from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $22,794,000. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,002,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 1,913.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 247,926 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,821,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 200,677 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.