Matterport’s (MTTR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTTR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Matterport Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 3,745,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,903,000 after buying an additional 3,084,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,672,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after buying an additional 1,794,853 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

