SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $100.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SEDG. B. Riley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wolfe Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.69.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $339.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 665,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,293,000 after purchasing an additional 524,476 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,364,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,644,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

