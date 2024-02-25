Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.63.

NYSE DT opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock valued at $754,943,800. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after acquiring an additional 122,841 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 65,754 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Dynatrace by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 101,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Dynatrace by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

