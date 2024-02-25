SVB Leerink Downgrades RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAPT. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of RAPT opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $31.45.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,499,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,778,000 after purchasing an additional 308,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after buying an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after buying an additional 492,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after buying an additional 268,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,097,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

