Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $300.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.59.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Shares of PANW opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.24 and a 200-day moving average of $276.36.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.