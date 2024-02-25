Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $300.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $350.00.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.59.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.24 and a 200-day moving average of $276.36. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

