Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Sanofi by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sanofi by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,357,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

