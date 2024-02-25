Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ SGC opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Group of Companies
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.