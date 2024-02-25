Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SGC opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 421,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 103,920 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

