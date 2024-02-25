Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $46.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $740.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.80. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $28.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

