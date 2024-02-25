Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $131.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AWI. UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.29.

AWI stock opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $122.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 41,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $5,408,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

