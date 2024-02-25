Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $751.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

