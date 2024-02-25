Capital One Financial Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Capital One Financial reissued their overweight rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2028 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.83.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,870,973.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

