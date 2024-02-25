HC Wainwright Raises Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $50.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.60.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,390 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,935,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after purchasing an additional 831,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

