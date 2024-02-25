Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

HCSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

