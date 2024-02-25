Brokerages Set Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) PT at $240.50

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.50.
CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.2 %
CW stock opened at $238.99 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $240.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.71 and its 200-day moving average is $212.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
