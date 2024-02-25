Brokerages Set Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) PT at $240.50

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.50.

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 498,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW stock opened at $238.99 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $240.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.71 and its 200-day moving average is $212.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

