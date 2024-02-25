Brokerages Set Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,569 shares of company stock worth $611,210. 22.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.84. Sweetgreen has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $16.58.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

