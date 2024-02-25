Analysts Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) PT at $43.67

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Adient alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adient

Adient Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ADNT opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. Adient has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.53.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adient will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adient

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adient

(Get Free Report

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.