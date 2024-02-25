Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Archrock Price Performance

AROC opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. Archrock has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.42 million. Archrock had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Stories

