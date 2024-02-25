Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $54.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.60.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. Docebo has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 30.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 53.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

