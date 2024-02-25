Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,705.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Vericel by 718.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vericel by 174.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Vericel stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -205.74 and a beta of 1.70. Vericel has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.

)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

