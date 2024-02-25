Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VCEL
Insider Transactions at Vericel
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Vericel by 718.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vericel by 174.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.
Vericel Price Performance
Vericel stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -205.74 and a beta of 1.70. Vericel has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vericel
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.